Betty A. (Magnant) Wright, 84, passed away April 9, 2022, peacefully at the home of her daughter with her family by her side, from congestive heart failure.
Betty was born on September 11, 1937 in Saint Albans, VT, a daughter of Merrill Magnant and Lucy (Perrotte) Garrow.
She married Lawrence Wright in July of 1965. She resided in Milton until her late husband’s passing, and then to St. Albans. In 2020, she moved to Colchester to be with her daughter.
Betty was a homemaker, raising her two daughters, then venturing into the workforce. She had been employed by IBM and her own housekeeping service. Upon the passing of her husband, she volunteered at North Western Medical Center, for many years accumulating over 10,000 volunteer hours. She enjoyed her many friends at Brookside, especially playing cards on Thursday nights.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Beaudoin and her husband Greg of Jeffersonville, and Debra Swan and her husband Gary, of Colchester; her grandchildren, Ashley Beaudoin, Garrett Swan and Erik Swan; her great-grand daughter Abigail Patch.
She is predeceased by her spouse, Lawrence Wright; father, Merrill Magnant; mother, Lucy Magnant; sister, Janet Magnant. She is also predeceased by her father and mother in law, Oscar and Edith Wright, and her two brothers in law James Wright and Richard Mercy.
A graveside service will be held in St Ann Cemetery, Middle Road, Milton, Vermont on April 13, 2022 at 12:30.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to North Western Medical Center, 133 Fairfield Street St. Albans, VT 05478 and please write ” in Honor of Betty Wright” in the memo line of the check or a donation to UVM Health Network – Home Health & Hospice 1110 Prim Road Colchester, VT 05446. www.minorfh.com
