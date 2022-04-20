Betty St. Hilaire, 84, loving mother of four, passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born September 17th, 1937 in Burlington, Vermont, the only child of Archie C. and Hilda Myers. Betty grew up in Burlington and lived the majority of her life in Vermont. She attended Burlington High School, graduating in 1955, and earned a B.S. in mathematics from Trinity College in 1959. In 1958 she married Alfred D. St. Hilaire; they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last year.
In addition to her husband Alfred, her memory is cherished by her children: David St. Hilaire and his wife Renee, Judith St. Hilaire and her husband P.J. LaPorte, Joseph St. Hilaire and his wife Kimberly, and Denise Flinchum and her husband Robert Brian. She had nine grandchildren: Danielle, Rebecca, Amanda, Travis, Rochelle, Michael, Kiersten, Colton, and Bryce, as well as seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her half-sister Anne Marie Cote, half-brother Allen Myers, and their mother Gilberte Myers.
Betty was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She continued to work part-time as a sales associate before retirement. Betty was an avid knitter, gardener, and canner. She loved to walk outside to hear the sounds of nature and enjoy its beauty. She watched collegiate and professional sports on television and enjoyed discussing the game highlights with family. Betty was involved in a variety of activities for her children and local community. She volunteered at the Ascension Parish, collecting for the Bishop’s Fund and assisted with many church events. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children values that have served them well. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Ascension Church in Georgia, Vermont on Thursday, April 28th at 11:00am with a reception immediately following. Betty will be laid to rest at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski, Vermont during a private family ceremony. www.minorfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.