Betty Marie Maskell (Barney) entered eternal rest on April 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born June 2, 1932 in Swanton, VT. She was the daughter of James and Vivian Barney. She married Hobart (Bruno) Maskell on February 11, 1950. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers, three sisters and her great granddaughter, Emma. Those left to cherish her memory are her seven children, David Maskell (Patsy), Brenda Johnson (Lynn), Kathie LaVoie (Gerry), Michael Maskell (Evelyn), Larry Maskell (Karen), Angie Wisniewski (Paul), and Vivian Skorupa; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, all who are feeling her loss very much.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you