Betty L Redman 94, of Swanton, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and dear friend on December 15, 2021. Betty was born on May 1, 1927 to Harry Horner and Ruth (Holt) Horner in Watseka Illinois.
Betty grew up in her hometown where she attended school and held several jobs in town including working at the County Clerk’s office.
Betty would go on to marry Allan Redman, also of Watseka. Shortly after, Al would join the Border Patrol and the two of them would enjoy living in different parts of the country where Al’s career would take them, finally settling in Swanton.
Betty was an avid golfer, a member of the Champlain Country Club for decades, she would spend many summers on the golf course, earning the title Club Champion on numerous occasions. She also served as Ladies League President.
Betty belonged to many local organizations and groups over the years and touched many people with her quick wit and love of a good joke.
She spent many years at Lakeview Ceramics as a Certified Instructor sharing her love of art. In later years she would enjoy many hours of practicing her painting and crafting. Sharing her creations with many in the community.
Betty is survived by her brother, Ted Horner and his wife Mae of Watseka Ill., a daughter Amy Redman and her partner John Danforth of Swanton.
Betty also leaves behind her grandson Shane Redman Sr. and his two children, Tamara and Shane Jr. of Swanton, her granddaughters, Hayle Redman Schneider and husband Josh of Chicago, Ill, Shauyne Redman Berthiuame, her husband Jameson and their two children Gideon and Gwendolyn also of Swanton.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Allan Redman and her son Tadd Redman.
Per Betty’s wishes no services are planned at this time. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
