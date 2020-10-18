FRANKLIN, VT/HAGUE, NY — Betty L. Hubbard passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, October 13 in Hague, N.Y. Until recently, she had been living in her home in Witherbee, N.Y., where she moved at the age of 73. Betty was born in 1937 and was the daughter of Raymond and Marion Ladue. She married Clark Hubbard in 1960 and they resided in Franklin, Vt. Clark and Betty were entrepreneurs with the majority of their business being in farming and land. They were married 45 years, until Clark passed in 2005. She is also predeceased by their infant daughter Deborah; her brothers, Raymond and Robert, her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bradley, and her nephew, David.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Ruth and her husband, Craig; her son, Clark and his wife, Lisa; her son, William and his wife, Ellen; her sister-in-law, Elsie; her grand-children Julie, Samantha, Madalynn, Sofie; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Betty is also survived by her dog, Molly, who was adopted by her niece, Sheila and her husband, Luc.
In New York, Betty was an active member of the Moriah Methodist Church, where she shuttled parishioners to and from church, cooked for coffee hour and made a point to greet people warmly. Prior to moving to Witherbee, Betty was an active member of the Franklin United Church in Franklin, Vt. She participated in planning and implementing church suppers and socials as well as other activities in the church. She was a Council Member at the church and during that time was a co-planner, with her husband, Clark and brother-in-law, Bradley. Together they designed and raised funds to complete the handicap entrance into the Methodist Church. Betty was a member of: the Franklin Center Cemetery Committee; Franklin United Church Women; and the Home Dem group, the Franklin Nites. She was President of the Franklin School Board, which led to her becoming President of the Franklin County School Board. During her tenure she was an advocate for child safety in the school and community. She took great interest in promoting educational excellence, such as second language activities for children. Additionally, she participated with the Shriners Motor Corp in St Albans, Vt., traveling around with them to parades to advance the good works that Shriners do for children.
Betty’s love of family was unconditional. She never wanted to miss a moment. She could be counted on to lend an ear, provide rides and be front and center at any event. She had a broad range of interests from dogs to art, gardening, cooking and canning, to aqua aerobics and bridge. Betty’s life was one filled with love of church and children up to the end. She will be missed. She was a strong woman of great faith and wondrous love.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Franklin Village Cemetery, Square Road, Franklin with Pastor Jason McConnell officiating.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 32886 (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc) or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 (https://highpeakshospice.org.)
Assisting Betty’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
