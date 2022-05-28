Saint Albans - The family of Betty G. Tippery sadly announces that she passed peacefully on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at Northwestern Medical Center, with her daughter at her side.
Betty was born in Wilmington, Vermont on November 1st, 1936, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mildred (Burns) Griswold Sr.
Betty spent the majority of her career as a hairstylist at Colonial Styling Center, in St. Albans, where she enjoyed taking care of her clients (friends) and coworkers for over 40 years. Before working at the Colonial, Betty attended cosmetology school in Vermont and began working at the Forest Hills Outlet in Winooski. She wrapped up her working years at Hannaford in St. Albans, where she enjoyed spending time with her co-workers and seeing those in her community on a daily basis. Betty was full of life and loved nothing more than to spend time with her son-in-law traveling around the state in search of the perfect combination of chicken wings and draft beer. She loved her grandchildren, watching a good race or embarking on an adventure of her own her loving dog, Mischief.
Betty leaves behind her daughter; Kimberley Douglas and her husband Greg of St. Albans, her beloved grandchildren; James, Brenna, Jonathan and Daniel Douglas, her sister Clare Griswold, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Betty is predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth Jr. and Homer Griswold.
Betty did not wish to have a service, she insisted that those who cared for her gather for an informal celebration of her life, which will be held sometime this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Potter’s Angels Rescue (www.pottersangelsrescue.org) in memory of Betty G. Tippery.
Honored to be serving Betty’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
