ST. ALBANS — Betty Hope, 81, lifelong resident of St. Albans passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side, on Monday May 24th, 2021.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Betty’s family on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A funeral service will be held at Noon at the funeral home.
To view a complete obituary and offer a message of condolence kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.