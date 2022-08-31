ST. ALBANS – Betty A. Osterhoudt, age 75, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, August 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and friends at the UVM Health Center in Burlington.
Family and friends are invited to Betty’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6-8:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT. Burial will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Fairview Cemetery, Old Colchester Road, Essex Junction, VT.
Please visit our website for a full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
