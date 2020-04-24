SWANTON – Betty A. Desrochers, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Saint Albans on April 20, 1938 to the late Eugene and Lillian (Guyette) Root.
Betty attended St. Mary’s Catholic school. She grew up in St. Albans spending most of her adult life there and later moved to Swanton. She worked in the food service department at Kerbs Hospital and then with the Abbey Group feeding students in Swanton Central school. She enjoyed over 30 years of companionship with Dan Choiniere and will forever be remembered as a selfless and giving woman. Betty loved watching birds, doing word puzzles, tending to her vegetable gardens, cooking and baking for her loved ones, especially her homemade macaroni and cheese, apple bread and brownies. She was an avid animal lover and loved her feline companion, Sam and the strays she fed religiously. She looked forward to Christmas as she had fond memories of the holiday and the lights as a child.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Gamoke and her husband Jim of South Carolina, Sharon Bevins and her husband Larry of Enosburg, and Missy Choiniere and her partner Brian Fairbanks of Swanton; grandson, Ian Gamoke and his wife Geri of Wyoming; feline companion, Sam; brothers, Robert Root and his wife Inez of New Hampshire, Ronald Root of Essex; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her siblings, Ann Marie Root, Madelyn Black, Marjorie Lawrence, Doris Cassidy, Landon Root, Roger Root, William Root; and sister-in-law, Marty Root.
Betty’s family would like to thank Franklin County Home Health and Hospice Agency, especially Hannah Constanty, Sheree Martel and Nicole Ward for the compassionate care they showed Betty.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, contributions in Betty’s memory can be made to Franklin County Home Health and Hospice Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.