ST. ALBANS – Betty A. Clark, age 86, passed away at her home in St. Albans on December 31, 2020.
She was born in Sheldon on June 6, 1934 to the late Wilfred and Marie (Bergeron) LaMonda.
Betty graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1952 and attended Johnson State College. She married Bernard Clark on April 16, 1955 and they lived in Sheldon. Betty was always community and civic minded; she belonged to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the Ladies of St. Ann, the American Legion Post #88 Auxiliary and the 8-40 group, and she taught sewing and organized fashion shows as a 4-H leader. She worked for many years at the Boise-Cascade paper mill and later the United States Postal Service. Betty cherished the time she spent with her family, especially hosting everyone for the holidays.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Clark and his wife Peggy of Berkshire, Janet Carpenter and her husband Jim of Fairfield, Joan Lumbra and her husband Craig of East Fairfield, and Carol Hodges of Broomfield, CO; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Annette Dulude of Manchester, CT, Alma Dulude of East Hartford, CT, Jo Cota of Richford, Lauren Young and her husband Robert of Enosburg, and David LaMonda and his wife Joyce of Bakersfield; brother-in-law, Rayburn Donna of Richford; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Clark; their sons, Danny Clark and Larry Clark; her sister, Shirley Donna; and siblings-in-law, Eric Cota, Clement Dulude, Marcel Dulude, Francis Clark and his wife Margaret, Harry Clark and his wife Corrine, and Charlene Donna.
Betty’s family will be holding her life celebration in the spring of 2021.
For those who wish, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
