ALBURGH — Beth was born in Proctor, Vermont to Harry and Mabel (Pratt) Fallon on July 8, 1933. After a short battle with cancer, she has been called home by the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Beth grew up on a farm in Pittsford just after the Great Depression and during World War II. Her family fondly referred to her as “Sue” which led to some confusion during phone calls. She attended Lothrop Elementary, Pittsford High School and American International College in Springfield, MA where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English.
In 1957, she married Stephen Coggeshall and had four children. They resided in Burlington, where both worked as educators.
In 1971, she married Robert “Bob” Savage, had one more child and spent the rest of her life in Alburgh. Beth taught first through fourth grade in a two room schoolhouse in Isle La Motte from 1970 to 1989. She had a great affinity for the people of Isle La Motte and was extremely proud of her students, many of which she stayed in contact with into their adult years.
When she wasn’t teaching school, she was running the roads with Bob. Whether it be antique auctions, carnivals or buying trips for their retail store, Beth was always up for a road trip and a new adventure.
In the next phase of her life, she took on the role of grandmother and great grandmother. Beth had fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. To the chagrin of some of her grandchildren, she was the self-proclaimed “Crazy Grandma”. It was a role that she relished and you never knew what was going to come out of her mouth at family gatherings.
Her late years provided an opportunity for civic duty and some time with her children. She served from 2000 to 2020 on the Alburgh Village Board of Trustees. She looked forward to her Sunday talks with her son Steve, her rides around the Islands with her daughter Leah, her phone calls from Justin and Conrad and her morning coffee political debates with her son Michael.
Beth is survived by her brother, Edward “Pat” Fallon and his wife Carol of Chemung, NY, her children, Steve Coggeshall of Bennington, VT, Leah Bronner and her husband Doug of Morrisville, VT, Justin Coggeshall of Hampton, NH, Conrad Coggeshall of Scottsdale, AZ and Michael Savage and his wife Wendy of Alburgh; her stepsons Bernard Savage and wife Patty, Mark Savage and wife Teresa , grandchildren, Amanda Coggeshall, Stephen Coggeshall, Caitlin Beauregard, Sam Bronner, Jillian Coggeshall, Clayton Coggeshall, Xavier Coggeshall, Jana Robison, Chaska Coggeshall, Sydney Coggeshall, Tatum Coggeshall, Ryan Savage, Madison Savage and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Silas Beauregard.
In addition to her parents, Beth was predeceased by her first husband, Stephen Coggeshall, her second husband Robert Savage, her brother James Fallon, her sisters Marilyn, Nancy and Maryly, her stepsons Kenneth Savage and Robert Savage Jr. and granddaughter Sigrid.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beth’s name to Franklin County Rehab Center, LLC., 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
