BAKERSFIELD — Bertha A. Lamore, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home in Bakersfield.
Bertha’s Life Celebration events will include visitation on April 6, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 and a Mass of Christian Burial on April 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Church Road, Fairfield, VT. Interment will take place this spring in the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery.
Please visit our website to view Bertha’s full obituary, or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.