It is with great sadness, the family of Bert Joseph Pion, age 94, announce that he passed away peacefully, August 08, 2021, in Fairfield. He was born in Fairfax, July 8, 1927 to Florimond and Rosilda (Blain) Pion. Bert married Joan Brooks, June 7, 1952. Bert worked for many years as a dairy farmer on his own farm. He also was a maple sugar maker, which he enjoyed very much. Bert was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of the St. Albans CO OP Creamery, the Vermont Sugar Makers Association, the Vermont Old Cemetery Association and the St. Patrick’s Cemetery Association. Bert was also a proud member of the American Legion Post #1, a founding member of the Fairfield Fire Department and served for over 60 years, and a member of the Vermont State Firefighters Association.
He is survived by two daughters, Rose Peno (Glen) of Sheldon, VT and Karen Austin (Kevin) of Fairfield, VT; one grandson, Mark Gebo of Brattleboro, VT; one son-in-law Peter Cross of Swanton, and one sister, Pauline Caron (Greg) of Norwalk, CT.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan, one daughter, Patricia Cross, his sisters Simonde Ploof, Theodora Labounty, Rita Pion and Florienne Lavender, and four brothers, Romeo, Reo, Maurice, and Roland Pion.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM. in St. Patrick’s Church. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery. A time of reflection will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Fairfield Fire Department or the St. Patrick’s Cemetery Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Bert may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
