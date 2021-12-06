Bert Francis Broe

Bert Broe, 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home in Jeffersonville. You’re invited to celebrate Bert’s life on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Smugglers Notch Inn, Main St, Jeffersonville. Drop in anytime from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Bring a written story or memory to place in the book. Please wear a face mask due to Covid. Please visit awrfh.com for Bert’s full obituary and to share your memories.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you