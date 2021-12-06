Bert Broe, 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home in Jeffersonville. You’re invited to celebrate Bert’s life on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Smugglers Notch Inn, Main St, Jeffersonville. Drop in anytime from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Bring a written story or memory to place in the book. Please wear a face mask due to Covid. Please visit awrfh.com for Bert’s full obituary and to share your memories.
Bert Francis Broe
