SWANTON- Bernard R. Giroux “Sonny”, age 93, passed away on Friday, July 14th, 2023, at the Northwestern Medical Center.
He was born in North Adams, Massachusetts on June 11, 1930, to the late Raoul and Georgianna (Richards) Giroux.
Following school, Bernard came to Vermont and resided in Swanton. Bernard worked for Swanton Village Electric for 30 years as a power company Lineman. He was a volunteer on the Swanton Fire Department for many years. Bernard loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. In 2005 Bernard received the citizen of the year award for Swanton. In 2021 Bernard also received the Vermont “Super Senior” award for baking bread and other goodies, for everyone in town.
He is survived by his children, Warren W. Giroux and his wife, Sandy of Swanton and Michael B. Giroux and his wife, Cathy of Swanton; grandchildren, Angela Lasnier and her husband, Jamie of St. Albans, Jonathan Giroux and his wife, Amanda of St. Albans, Brittany Gonzales and her husband, Richard of Utah; great grandchildren, Kira Lasnier and her significant other Noah of Harker Heights, TX, Dylon Lasnier, and Roman Giroux; special friends, Peggy Winters, Jeannette and Richard, all his friends at Cody’s Restaurant, and Missisquoi Valley Rescue.
Bernard was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Giroux; his parents, Raoul and Georgianna Giroux; brother, Richard Giroux; and sisters, Jeannie, Ann, Theresa, and Helen.
A special thank you to Franklin County Rehab Center and Northwestern Medical Center for the care they gave Bernard.
In keeping with Bernard’s wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
