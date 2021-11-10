Bernard James Keefe, Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2021, with his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Grace (Paradee) Keefe, at his side.
Born on January 13, 1929, Bernard was the first of seven children of Bernard James and Charlotte (King) Keefe and raised on the family dairy farm on Perry Hill in Waterbury, Vermont.
He graduated from Waterbury High School, Holy Cross College and St. Michael’s College.
He became principal at Poultney High School at the age of 29, and would move to Fairfax, Vermont in 1962 to become principal there. He concluded his education career at B.F.A in St. Albans.
Bernard served in the US Army Reserves/Vermont National Guard for 32 years, retiring at the rank of Lt. Col. in 1982. Bernard served as Fairfax town moderator for 21 years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves eight children: David (Marie) of Fairfax; Heidi Recupero (Bob) of Ripton; Brian (Leslie) of Manchester; Donna Barton (Jim) of Morrisville; Mark (Kelly) of Huntington; Bernard (Heather) of Georgia; Barry (Margo) of Fairfax; Maureen (Dave) of Elmore; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his siblings: Mary Sutherland of North Adams, MA; David (Polly) of Wilmington, NC; Judy Woodruff (John) of Waterbury; and Susan Keefe (Richard) of South Burlington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased his brother Bill and his wife, Denise; his brother Jack and his wife, Sally; and his brother-in-law, Stuart Sutherland.
Bernard loved Dorothy’s family, and leaves behind Dorothy’s sister, Mabel Vaughan, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Luke Church in Fairfax, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall for family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.