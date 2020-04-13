ST. ALBANS – Bernard J. Gregoire, Sr. passed away on April 7, 2020 in St. Albans, Vt. Bernard leaves behind his wife, Jean, of nearly 60 years along with their 5 children and spouses, Bernard, Jr.(Donna); David (Tammi); Patty (Steve); Mark; and Linda; 11 grandchildren – Stephen, Joseph, Rebecca, Danielle, Matthew, Abigail, Justin, Luc, Naomi, Brenden, and Nicole; and two great grandchildren and another on the way.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For a full obituary, please go to www.minorfh.com