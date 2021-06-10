Oct. 23, 1956
-
Feb. 2, 2021
ST. ALBANS, Vt. - Bernard Gagner, 64, Sheldon, Vt., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, in St. Albans at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
Friends and family are invited to Bernie’s Life Celebration to include a graveside service on July 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Mill Street, Sheldon Springs, Vt, with a gathering to follow, to share fond memories and stories, at 116 Vt Route 105, Sheldon, Vt. Visit online for the full obituary at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Arrangements by Brady and Levesque Funeral Home.
