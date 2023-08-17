Bernard E. Robtoy 65 of Swanton died unexpectedly on August 2nd 2023. He was born in Morrisville, Vt. on November 17 1957 the son of Bernard & Hilda (Sweet) Robtoy. He was prececed by his son BJ Robtoy, his father Bernad R. Robtoy his brother Christpher S. Robtoy and his sister Penny Robtoy. Bernad was survied by his mother Hilda Robtoy, his sister Bernardette Paola and her husband Jim, plus his sister Annie (Eunice) Konon and brother Adrian Robtoy, and many niece and nephews and cousin and friends. Bernard enjoyed working in the wood and doing firewood for people. He also liked fishing and camping and spending time with his family and friends. Celebrating his life will be on August 27 2023 at United Methodist Church in Swanton at 12:30.
Bernard E. Robtoy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
Currently in Saint Albans
77°
Mostly Cloudy
81° / 66°
6 PM
76°
7 PM
75°
8 PM
72°
9 PM
72°
10 PM
71°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.