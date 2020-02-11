ST. ALBANS – Bernard “Bob” R. Jacobs Sr., age 76, went to be with the lord on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans after battling many health problems.
He was born on August 10, 1943 in Derry, N.H., to the late John Jacobs and Beatrice (Hill) Sawyer.
Bob was a kind, caring, strong willed man. He was an amazing husband, father, and papa who will forever be loved and missed. He was also an avid hunter.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Jacobs of St. Albans; three children, Natalie Beauregard and her husband Roger of Swanton, Bernard R. Jacobs Jr. and his wife Dianna of Arkansas, and Lisa Ovalle and her fiancé Paul of Enosburg; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his parents.
Bob’s family would like to offer a sincere thank you to the St. Albans Dialysis Unit.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there will be no public services.
For those who wish, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to UVM Medical Center Dialysis — St. Albans, 8 Crest Rd, St Albans City, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.