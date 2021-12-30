Bernard Bessette

Bernard Wayne Bessette, 83 passed away on December 28, 2021 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He was born on February 12, 1938 son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (McMann) Bessette.
Bernard was a hard working farmer for over 28 years. He loved family gatherings and road trips. Back in the day he enjoyed snowmobiling with many of his friends. Bernard even designed a snowmobile bridge, which went across the Lamoille River behind his property.
Bernard enjoyed fishing and deep sea fishing trips and ice fishing. Liked to listening to Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, and watching old westerns. Bernard’s hobby was his train sets, which was displayed all year around. The Grandchildren would love to sit around and watch Grandpa (Great PaPa) run his trains. Their favorite part was the smoke from the trains and the train whistle.
He liked everything “Big”, especially Christmas trees. When Bernard built his log home, he and his children planted over 100 Christmas trees around the property, so he would have his own trees. He would insist on having a 20 foot tree. Bernard’s eyes would sparkle when he smiled and he loved to tell really corky jokes. He would also try to jimmy ridge something to make it work, (Mr. Fixer). Bernard was one of a kind good man and a fun loving Dad. We miss you already Dad. He will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Bernard is survived by his four children sons Andrew Bessette and wife Kathy; Dale Bessette and wife Priscilla, daughters Bernadette Bessette-Boucher and husband Edward; Lori Sanders and husband Joseph, 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a special friend Clyde Tucker.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 4:00 until the hour of service at 6:00 p.m. with Father Karl Hahr offering prayers at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Bernard’s memory may be made to Fairfax Rescue. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
