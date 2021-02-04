It is with great sadness, the family of Bernard A. Gagner, age 64, announce that he passed away on February 2, 2021, at Franklin County Rehab in Saint Albans, Vermont. He was born on October 23, 1956 to Armand and Jeanne D’Arc (Lavoie) Gagner. Bernie married his high school sweetheart Martha Ferland on May 28, 1977 and together built a loving family and shared many happy adventures together. Bernie loved playing hockey in high school, which was a passion of his throughout the rest of his life, especially cheering on the Boston Bruins, UVM and BFA hockey teams. He had an active social life and was always the first to arrive for a party. He shared so many memories with friends and family including snowmobiling trips to Canada, motorcycle trips near and far, card parties where he loved playing 500, working in his garage and later on he enjoyed nothing more then spending time with his grandchildren.
After high school Bernie spent multiple years working on Gaston Gagner and Armand Brodeur’s Dairy Farms followed by working as a salesman at Laroche Farm Equipment. Bernie and Martha then started their own trucking business, B&M Enterprises which they ran together for 10 years. He went on to work for Bourdeau Brothers Feed & Fertilizer in Sheldon where he made many lasting friendships with local farmers. After retiring, he spent many hours in his own garage and created the Sheldon Bike Shop, LLC, doing mechanical work and motorcycle repairs among many other projects.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha, his two daughters and their spouses, Sara & Adam Poplawski; Abbie & Carter Neville; two grandchildren, Sadie (Pooper) Poplawski and Bodie Neville. He is also survived by his four siblings (and spouses), Dominque (Jackie) Gagner, Gaston (Lise) Gagner, Helene (Michael) Biggie, Annette (Wendell) Devenger, and in-laws, Norman (Charlene) Laroche, John (Jane) Ferland, Mariette (Gilles) Messier, Ann (Ross) Allen, Lucie (Claude) Fortin, Sylvia (Michael) Gagne, Carol (Stephen) Baitz, Joyce (David) Fitzgerald, Estelle (George) DeCell, Nicole (Corey) Noel and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Armand and Jeanne D’Arc, his father and mother in-law, Fabien and Rita Ferland, his sister, Anita Laroche, four brothers-in-law, James (Jimmy) Letourneau, Andre, Louis, and Daniel Ferland, and niece Jeanne Gagner.
The family would like to send their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Franklin County Rehab Center for the excellent care and company given to Bernie over the last several months.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private remembrance service will be held at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. Interment will be later this spring in the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Sheldon. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Bernie may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
