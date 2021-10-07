ENOSBURG FALLS – Bernadette M. Larose, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
She was born on May 31, 1929 in St. Pie, Quebec, Canada to the late Albert & Alice (Saurette) Bousquet.
Bernadette moved with her family to the United States when she was eight years old. She lived on the family farm in Berkshire and attended a one-room schoolhouse in Berkshire Center. On June 20, 1955 she married Charlie Larose and they made their home in Enosburg Falls.
She was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls. In addition to her faith, Bernadette’s family brought her the most joy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite hobbies included quilting, and playing card games – especially cribbage and 500.
She is survived by her children, Martha O’Connell of Goose Creek, SC, Pierre Larose and his significant other, Wanda Robar of Essex, Rosaire Larose and his significant other, Lisa Bachand of Winooski and Kathleen Paradee and her husband Daniel of Sheldon; grandchildren, Samantha Isgett and her husband Sean of Goose Creek, SC, Faye O’Connell of Highgate, Helen Newburgh and her husband Jacob of Jarvisburg, NC, Mairead Larose of St. Albans, Albert Larose of Worcester, MA, Jeremy Paradee and his wife Krista of Swanton, Carrie Toof of St. Albans, Andrew Paradee and his wife Annie of Stowe and Danielle Paradee and her significant other Adam Luneau of St. Albans; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Reine Parent of Granby; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Bernadette was predeceased by her husband, Charlie Larose; son-in-law, Richard O’Connell; and her siblings, John Paul Bousquet and Laurette Parent.
Friends and family are invited to Bernadette’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.
For those who wish, contributions in Bernadette’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
