ST. ALBANS – Benjamin Scott Harvey passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Burlington, Vermont on September 8, 1987, the son of Brenda Sterrette Harvey Corey. Ben was 32 years old.
Ben was a 2005 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and attended the Art Academy of San Francisco. He was an accomplished artist and had a showing at the Shelburne Museum.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda Harvey Corey and his sisters, Brooke Harvey and Maddison Corey, as well as his grandmothers, Shirley Butler and Sandra Harvey. He also is survived by his aunts and uncles, Vicki and Jeff Eaton, Tamatha Harp, Pam and Steve Hauk, Robin and Jamie Bilodeau and Dennis and Christine Harvey. Ben leaves his adored nieces, Maya Harvey and Aurora Manchester and nephew, Calvin Manchester and his cousins, Adam and Amy Gray, Leila and Daniel Bair, Elijah Eaton, Wesley Harp, Chris Lavee, Kari Lavee, Danielle and Chris Padgett, Jenna and Eric Young, Courtney and Michael Anderson and Haley Gosselin, Michael and Andrew Harvey.
Ben was predeceased by his fathers, Donald Scott Ballou and Bernard Harvey, Jr and his grandfathers, Francis Butler and Bernard Harvey, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. Private services and interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ben’s name may be made to the BFA Arts Department, c/o Dee Christie, 71 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
To send Ben’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.