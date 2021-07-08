April 28, 1947- June 16, 2021
Belinda Sammons Gardner passed peacefully at Savannah Court Retirement Home in Greensboro Georgia on June 16th, 2021. Belinda was the daughter of Fannie Lou (Sammons) Gardner and Charles Arthur Gardner of Eatonton, Georgia. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Keith W. Gallup of Eatonton, their son Jessy W. Gardner, his wife Cassie Scully, and Granddaughter Leona Gwendolyn Scully of Center Valley Pennsylvania, stepson Robert Alden Furman of Chester, Vermont, and her brother Charles Arthur (Chuck) Gardner of Eatonton, Georgia. Belinda was predeceased by her parents and stepdaughter the late Gwendolyn Gallup of Fairfax, Vermont,
Belinda was an Honors graduate of Putnam High School, the University of Georgia, and did her Master’s work at the University of Vermont while a career history teacher at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans Vermont. Belinda worked tirelessly with her students to promote women’s rights and the understanding of the Holocaust. She was a collector of fine antiques and furnished their Vermont and Georgia homes with irreplaceable pieces that seemed to reflect the grandeur of the Green Mountains of Vermont and the Adirondacks in nearby New York, all of which were encompassed by the stunning views of their mountaintop home. In 2019 Belinda and her husband Keith moved into their Eatonton family home year-round, after 20 years of seasonal visits. In addition to Belinda’s knowledge of fine antiques, she was an accomplished gardener and loved to travel. Her background in history enhanced her trips to Italy, France, and the British Isles. As a Korean War Veteran’s spouse Belinda Gardner will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Vermont at a later date.
A private reception was held at the home of Charles Arthur Gardner and Nancy Gardner on June 19th in Eatonton, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.