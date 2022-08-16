Swanton - Beatrice (Cameron) Coon passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2022, following an accident at the age of 73.
She was the daughter of Alfred and Florence (Garrow) Cameron. She was one of eight children and attended 11 years at St Mary’s Catholic School graduating from BFA St Albans in 1967. She married Gregory Wayne Coon on July 19, 1969, and, in 1970, they welcomed their son, Shannon Dale Coon, who passed away ten hours after his birth; this was tragic for both of them. In 1972, they welcomed their daughter, Stacy Lynn and in 1975, their second daughter, Kerry Violet. Stacy and Kerry were the love of their lives.
Bea started her banking career at Peoples Trust Company in 1967 right out of high school. Banking would become her lifelong career and love. Greg and Bea started out their married lives together in St Albans before moving to Fairfax, Malletts Bay, and then Swanton.
She volunteered for many organizations throughout her lifetime; beginning in Colchester: Girls Scouts, fundraising for schools and church organizations. When they relocated to Swanton, she taught religion classes at St Anne’s. She continued to volunteer at St. Mary’s, Holy Angels, Owl’s Club, American Legion, Swanton Missisquoi Valley Lions Club, Moose Lodge and Meals on Wheels. Notably, she has run Holy Angel’s bingo for over 25 years, partnering with Jacob Clogston for the last seven years. She held the title of Vice President for both the Ladies of St Anne’s and the Franklin County Senior Center until health issues prompted her to resign in 2021. She loved to see people get out and meet with family and friends. Additionally, Bea was accomplished in the “gift of gab” and in creating beautiful quilts she lovingly shared.
She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Gregory; Daughters, Stacy (Glenn) Charbonneau, Kerry (Jason) Stanley. She also leaves grandchildren, Zinnia Raven and Adrienne Wilder Stanley and Colbie Jane Charbonneau.
Her siblings include Carol (Alain) Dupont, Sandy (Gary) Messier, Rodney (Monica) Cameron, Sherrilee (David) Juaire, Merry (Richard) Souza. She was predeceased by her son, Shannon Dale Coon, her parents, Alfred and Florence Cameron, sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Ardon Puffett, grandparents Isadore and Alice Garrow, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Beatrice also leaves behind many friends and a special sister-in-law, Monica Cameron.
Calling hours will be at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans on Tuesday, August 23rd from 4-7 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans on Wednesday, August 24th at 11 AM. Reception at Holy Angels Parish Hall will follow immediately after.
Bea’s family would like memorial contributions in her memory to the Ladies of St. Anne, c/o Pat Vincent, P.O. Box 12, St. Albans Bay, Vermont 05481.
Honored to be serving the Coon family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
