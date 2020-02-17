SWANTON – It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Beatrice Adele (Bradley) Cheney. Bea was 91 years young and passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020.
Beatrice was the fourth child of John and Mabel (Belanger) Bradley of Concord, N.H., and was born in Franklin, N.H. on August 26, 1928.
Beatrice married Carlton Earl Cheney, of Swanton, on July 5, 1947. From this loving union six children were born and were the pride of their parents: John Cheney and his wife Lynne, Carol Timberlin, Bonnie Cheney, Steve Cheney and his wife Judy, Rickey Cheney, and Jolly Soltys and her husband John. Also included in Bea’s family are 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Besides raising her six rambunctious children, and during their working years together, Bea and Carl opened “Cheney’s Bike Shop” in Swanton and St. Albans. They also established, owned and operated J & C Trucking from 1967 to 1984, and in 1978 New England furniture was built and owned by the couple. After retirement Bea and Carl moved to Deland, Fla., where they stayed for many years before relocating back to Vermont to be closer to their family.
During WWII Bea served her country as an Army Cadet while attending school. Bea and Carl were members of the local American Legion. Some of the accomplishments during her life are Boy Scout Den Mother, establishing and organizing the Swanton Food Shelf, president of the St. Albans Senior Care, where she brought new life into the organization, and then president of the Hi Swans Senior Center in Swanton for many years. Bea was very active in her community and received many awards and accolades for her service. While living at the Hawks Nest she prepared food for seniors who could not cook for themselves or who were returning home from the hospital or rehab centers. She often invited her many friends from Hawks Nest to join her in her home for a good home cooked meal. Bea was a lover of music and was self taught on the organ, harmonica, and guitar; she delighted all her listeners.
She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Canada St., Swanton. Interment will occur in the spring in the Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Beatrice’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.