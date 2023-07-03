The family of Barry B. Craig, age 65, announces that he passed away peacefully, June 30, 2023, in Swanton. He was born in Springfield, Mass., August 21, 1957 to William and Shirley B. (Haines) Craig. He was an operations manager in the industrial janitorial industry and more recently for Loso’s Janitorial for over 20 years. Barry loved NASCAR, doing jigsaw puzzles, camping, pig roasts, and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his life partner, Rhonda Thibault of Swanton, VT., three daughters, Racheal Ryan (Rob) of Milton, VT, Trish Johnson of Milton, VT, and Minina Craig of Germany; four grandchildren; four siblings, Sabra Sutton (Ed) of Stansfield, NC, Coleen Bansmer (Jim) of Stansfield, NC, Denise Turner (Jerry) of ME, and William Craig (Megan) of FL; lifelong friends, Pete Kane and Marie Dudley and several nieces, nephews, and other lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Richard Clark.
A Time of Reflection will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will take place in Connecticut.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
