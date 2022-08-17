Barbara L. Ward

The family of Barbara Louise Ward, age 96, who passed away, July 17, 2022, announces that the Interment will be held on August 21, 2022 at 1:30 pm, in the Georgia Plains Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Grace Episcopal Church in Sheldon, VT.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
