Barbara L. Ward

The family of Barbara Louise Ward, age 96, announces that she passed away peacefully, July 17, 2022. She was born in Cumberland, Rhode Island, February 10, 1926, to Chester and Evelyn Armfield Capwell. Barbara married Alvin O. Ward June 22, 1946. Mr. Ward predeceased her on July 20, 2017.
Barbara worked for many years at the Bliss Insurance Agency as a Secretary, Bellows Free Academy as the Attendance Secretary, and the Vermont Extension Service, teaching cooking classes. In the early days of the Maple Festival, Barbara was Maple Queen of the Cooking Contest. Barbara and Alvin worked together for many years caring for a local dental office. She loved cooking, sewing, knitting, travel and later enjoyed monthly casino trips. Barbara will be fondly remembered for her love of stuffed bear collection.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Castle of Rochester, NY and Lori Derry (Bryan) of Sheldon, VT; three grandchildren, Daniel Castle (Jennifer) of Henrietta, NY, Sandra Rhoads (Gerald) of Rochester, NY, and Matthew Derry (Sonia Betts-Derry) of Wilmington, NC; and four great-grandchildren, Keegan Rhoads, Mackenna Rhoads, Violet Derry, and Gavin Derry.
Along with her parents and husband Alvin, she was predeceased by her sister Alice in infancy, and her son-in-law Robert Castle June 9, 2022.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Franklin County Home Health, the Home Instead Senior Care, especially Bonnie, and Our Lady of the Meadows, for the wonderful care they provided to Barbara.
Interment will be held on August 21, 2022 at 1:30 pm, in the Georgia Plains Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Grace Episcopal Church in Sheldon, VT.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
