January 19, 1950 - September 4, 2023
Saint Albans Bay - Barbara Jean Russell, a lifelong area resident passed away Monday September 4th, 2023, at the UVM Medical Center with her loving family at her side. Barbara was born in Saint Albans, VT the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Young) Scott.
Barbara was a longtime time employee of UVM at Harris - Millis Hall. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with her family. She was very compassionate for animals.
Left to execute her memory are her loving husband, John Francis Russell, Sr. of 54 years, children John Francis Russell, Jr. and his wife, Angela, of Saint Albans; their daughter, Pamela Geraw and her husband, Pete, of Highgate. As well as her grandchildren, Cole Russell and his girlfriend Martina, Cameron Russell and his fiancé Taylor, Ashley Geraw and her significant other Ryan, Meghan Carey and her husband Ronald and Peter Geraw. As well as great grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Mathieu, Lily, Alexander, Athena and Baby Nieckarz (due November). Along with her best friends Harry and Kate Laughy.
She was predeceased by her Mother Nora, Father Thomas and Brothers Charles, Harold and Warren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, at 6:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans with visitation following until 8:00 PM.
Prayers of committal and interment will be on Wednesday, September 13th, at 11:00 AM at St. Albans Bay Cemetery, 596 Lake Road, Saint Albans. Then following will be a celebration of life at the VFW, 8 Merchants Row, Swanton.
Honored to be serving the family of Barbara Russell is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
