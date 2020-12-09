ST. ALBANS – Barbara J. Barrette, age 76, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
She was born in St. Albans on July 20, 1944 to the late Clayton and Madonna (Langlois) Barrette.
Barbara was a long-time resident of Swanton. She attended St. Anne’s school and graduated in 1963. She later moved to St. Albans and has lived there for the past 30 years. Barb was never alone, she always had her daughter Tracey by her side, and to accompany her to every Bingo game she played. Barb also enjoyed a good game of Scrabble to pass the time. Family meant the world to Barb and she always made everyone feel loved. She loved country music and could often be found enjoying Johnny Cash and Charley Pride songs. Christmas was Barb’s favorite holiday, and her family will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Barrette and her husband Richard Manzo of NH, Michael Barrette of Sheldon, Stephen Barrette and his wife Gina Quintin of Franklin, Chris Barrette and his wife Tammie of Swanton and Tracey Barrette of St. Albans and her significant other Mike LaBombard of NY; grandchildren, Deven, Darren, Tyler, Richard, Matthew, Noah, Jayden, Maddison, Kaley, Matthew and Loretta; great grandchildren, Alauna and Paisley; siblings, Ronald, Neil, Karen, David, Cindy and Brian Barrette; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mary Donahue and her daughter Chelsea. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by four siblings.
Family and friends are invited to Barb’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 12-1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will be private.
For those who wish, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
