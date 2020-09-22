SWANTON – Barbara Ann Long, a lifelong area resident, passed away on September 20, 2020, at the McClure-Miller Respite House with her loving family at her side, following a brief illness.
Born in St. Albans on July 14, 1959, she was the daughter of late Louis Demar and Shirley (Bates) Demar. Barbara was 61 years old.
Barbara was a 1977 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. She worked 34 years for the United States Government until her retirement in September of 2019. She began her career with Immigration & Naturalization Services as an Immigration Officer. She later transferred to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services as an Adjudication Officer.
Barbara loved to travel to Scotland to visit her paternal grandmother’s native homeland. She enjoyed visiting the Amish Country in Pennsylvania and was intrigued by their way of life and skills. Barb loved to go antiquing and shopping. She loved to knit, sew, and crafting.
Survivors include her son, Robert Long; her partner Richard (Ricky) Gagne, her brother, Donald Demar and his wife, Lisa, and sisters, Marie Chagnon and her husband, David, Emma Wagner and her partner Donnie Sweet, Deb Bovat and her partner, Chris Comstock, and Bonnie Messier and her husband, Mike, as well as many nieces and nephews.
It was Barbara’s wish that services be held in private at the Heald Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Oldham officiating.
In lieu of flowers a gift or donation can be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 in remembrance of Barbara.
A memorial in her honor is planned for Barbara in Amish Country in the spring of 2021.
To send Barbara’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.