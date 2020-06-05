MILTON – Barbara Ann Fowler, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her son’s home in Swanton surrounded by the people that loved her.
She was born in Burlington, Vt., on May 30, 1947, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (Coates) Shackett.
Barbara graduated from Winooski High School, class of 1966 and is still in contact with many of her classmates who became lifelong friends. She was employed at Stantec for over 34 years and thought of her coworkers as her second family. Barbara was an avid crafter who enjoyed creating keepsakes for her friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, watching Hallmark movies, and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her sons, Sean Fowler, and Lance Fowler; daughter-in-law, Norma Leo; and grandchildren, Karlee Fowler, Stefanie Leo, and Ryan Fowler. She will be missed by her many cousins, friends, and coworkers as well as Rebecca Ashline, the Woodward Family, and Bernice Ferenc as she joins her parents, and sister by heart, Nancy Woodward.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.
For those who wish, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.