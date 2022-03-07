Sheldon – Averill June (Moore) Heald, a lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022, in East View at Middlebury with family at her side.
Born in Morrisville, Vermont on October 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Donald L. and Eloise
(Tewksbury) Moore. Averill was 85 years old.
Averill married the love of her life, Arthur A. Heald, on August 5, 1956, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, Vermont. They were married for 64 years when he passed away in October, 2020. Averill was a 1955 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans where she was a Delegate to Girls State and then elected to Girls Nation representing Vermont in Washington, DC where she achieved recognition. She was selected to the Class of 1955 Leadership Training Course, Student Council, and one of two representatives for Allied Youth at Buck Hill Falls, PA. Averill thrived on making connections with others: she was a 4-H Leader and very active with the Young People’s Farm Bureau; Home Demonstration; Eastern Stars; and along with Art, a charter member of the Vermont Association for Children with Learning Disabilities.
Averill believed in being a lifelong learner and pursued her love of Art History at Trinity College and University of Vermont. She was a talented artist with water and oil painting, sketching, quilting, designing clothes and knitting, and above all a devoted mom with unconditional love for her four children. She was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews and adored by her grandchildren. Averill, with her beautiful smile, enjoyed being spontaneous whether going camping, fishing, swimming or baking bread before dawn. She was resilient and an advocate for her disabled son, believing that children were a gift from God.
Averill and Art were longtime members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where she served as a Lay Leader.
Survivors include her children: Randall Heald and his wife, Dawn of South Burlington, Faith Scaramucci and her husband, Paul of Middlebury, and Arthur Heald, Jr. of Sheldon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ellsworth and Lynn Moore, Carroll and Lora Moore, Judith and Patrick Luneau; grandchildren, James Angell and partner Barb Roscoe, Derek and Ashley Heald, Logan Heald, Luke Heald and fiancé, Rachael Hardy, Ryan Heald and partner Taylor Wells, Maya Scaramucci and partner, John Dunn, Matthew Scaramucci, Thomas and Katie Dunn, Patrick Dunn and partner, Lyndsey Wells; great-grandchildren Aubrey Heald, Declan Heald, Maverick Heald, Abel Bilodeau; several beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Averill is predeceased by her husband, Art, her brother, Dwane Moore, her son, Glen Heald, her sister-in-law, Beverly Sodaro and brother-in-law, Gary Sodaro.
There will be calling hours open to the public at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans on Saturday, March 12th from 12:30-2:30 followed by a private family service, with her brother, The Reverend Carroll Moore officiating.
Averill requested the memorials be made to the Glen Heald Scholarship Fund, ℅ Faith Scaramucci, 668
East Munger Street, Middlebury, VT 05753.
Assisting Averill’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
