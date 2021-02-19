Audrey Lilian Stuart Mayo, 83, peacefully passed away at her home in Queensbury, NY on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Audrey was born June 9, 1937 in Aberdeen, Scotland and was the only child of James and Lilian Greig Stuart.
Audrey attended Primary and Secondary schools in Aberdeen and was employed as a designer for J. Falconer & Co. She emigrated to the United States in 1960 and worked as a governess on Long Island, NY, until her marriage to Bruce R. Mayo on January 5, 1963 at Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, VT. She traveled extensively with her husband and lived for extended times in England and Australia, finally settling in Fort Salonga, NY. They were gracious hosts and entertained family and friends for many years. Audrey was an avid reader and became a certified Master of Japanese Bunka Embroidery. Her beautifully lettered Christmas cards became collectibles among family and friends.
Audrey is survived by cousins Heather Garden of Scotland; Lily Greig, Hazel Perrett (John), Ron Davison, and Bruce Davison of England; and Geoffrey Davison, of California. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law Monsignor Reid Mayo of Barre, VT; her sisters-in-law Allison Mayo Ogden of Paducah, KY; and Elise Mayo Badger (Joel Perky) of South Glens Falls, NY; nieces Nicole Brown (Nathan) of Paducah, KY; Sarah Badger (Tom Weeks) of Glens Falls, NY; Jessica Ogden (Leif Isaksen) of Exeter, England; nephews Collin Badger (Julia Swain) of Queensbury, NY; James Ogden of Nashville, TN and Jonathan Ogden of Indianapolis, IN; great nieces Nina and Nora Brown of Paducah, KY and great-nephew Colton Badger of Queensbury, NY.
Audrey was predeceased by her parents and her husband, after 56 years of marriage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church, St. Albans, VT on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Following COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no prior visitation and interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans, VT. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to send a remembrance in Audrey’s name may contribute to their favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
