FAIRFIELD – Audrey Alice Burnor of Fairfield, passed away from Alzheimer’s on January 24th, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Audrey was born in Lynn, Mass. to Marcus Everett & Florence Mary Wetherell on October 18, 1938, growing up in Magrane Square in Lynn. She married the love of her life David Alvin Burnor, Sr. on February 27, 1960 in Lynn, Mass. Audrey and Dave had four children while traveling the country serving our country, returning to Vermont and settling in Fairfield in the early 70’s.
Audrey loved sewing and crafting and turned this love into a small business, opening Grandma’s Dream. She spent many weekends at craft fairs and the farmer’s market in Taylor Park selling her unique homemade puppets, pet clothes, blankets and bags.
She was the beloved but stern babysitter to her many grandchildren. She was little but knew how to get her message across, some of them still didn’t dare cross her right to the end.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years David “Dave” Alvin Burnor, Sr.; her sons David A. Burnor Jr. and his wife Margaret “Peggy”, John Burnor, Philip Burnor and his wife Jennipher; her daughter Sally Baker and her significant other Ken Whalen, and her daughter-in-law Merly Guantero; her sisters Barbara Nickerson and her husband Robert “Bob”, Virginia Rooney and her husband Joseph “Joe”, Lorraine Fisher; her brothers, Mark Wetherell and his wife Elaine and Robert “Jack” Wetherell; grandchildren, Samantha Willey and her husband Luke, Shyenne Chavies and her husband Chakei, Zacharia Burnor and his significant other Ashley Garvey, Ruzell Soriano, Rhodelene Premont and her husband Jason, Angela Burnor and her significant other Jeffrey Blouin, Melissa Burnor, Adam Burnor and his wife Tiffany, Joshua Burnor, Jaclyn Fortin and her husband Harliss, Stefanie Beaulieu and her husband Ryan and Natalie Baker; 19 great grandchildren; and beloved dog Amigo. Audrey was preceded in death by her father Marcus Everett Wetherell in 1979; mother, Florence Wetherell in 1985; brother, Charles Atwood in 2001; sister-in-law, Helen Wetherell in 2008; and son-in-law, Daryl Baker in 2009.
The family would like to thank St. Albans hospice, a special thank you to Hannah Constanty, Jeanne Dube, Sheree Martel and Nikki Ward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Program, Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT, 05450.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Spears Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com