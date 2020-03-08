ST. ALBANS – Arthur N. Morits Sr., age 70, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in St. Albans.
He was born on August 6, 1949 in Colchester to the late Joseph Sr. and Joan (Vincelette) Morits.
Arthur served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He loved carpentry and working on projects around the house. This came in handy during his work career in maintenance at the border. Most recently, he was working as a security guard for Securitas. Arthur married Maureen (Finn) on October 8, 1971 and they spent time living in Vermont and Florida. He was an avid race fan, and also enjoyed working on automobiles in his garage. Arthur will be remembered as a practical joker, Bingo lover, and a devout Boston Red Sox fan – he attended his first game at Fenway Park two years ago. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Morits of St. Albans; his children, Michelle Katon and her significant other Philip of Colchester, Charlene Morits and her significant other Cristal of St. Albans, Arthur Morits Jr. of St. Albans, and Shawn Morits of St. Albans; three grandchildren, Samantha, Joshua and Maureen; three step-grandchildren, Krista, Ryan and Zachary; six step-great-grandchildren, Cole, Kali, Wyatt, Gracie, Paisley and Payton; his siblings, Wilfred Morits and his wife Sheila of Williston, Erwin Morits of Richford, Paul Morits and his wife Debbie of Milton, Alberta Gadue and her husband Raymond of Winooski, and Linda Burnell of Bristol; his beloved mother-in-law, Jean Finn; siblings-in-law, Tom, Jim, Gerry and Jeanie Finn; and many nieces and nephews, especially Diane Lawrence. Besides his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his siblings, Cynthia Hance, Susan Lefevbre, Joan Gardner, Joe Morits, John Morits, Lloyd Morits, and George Morits; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Hance.
In keeping with Arthur’s wishes, there will be no public services.
For those who wish, contributions in Arthur’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.