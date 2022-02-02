Swanton – Arthur Ernest Quilliam (Ernie) age 88, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 1, 2022
Ernest was the only child of the late Joseph and Cecile (Greenier) Quilliam.
He married Patricia Perron on May 29,1954, she predeceased him on December 9, 2021
Ernest was a dedicated husband and father. He was a farmer most of his life purchasing the family farm. After retiring from farming, he went to work for IBM and retired from there in 1992.
He was an avid gardener and was always in competition with his family to see who would get the first red tomato. He enjoyed his woodworking shop where he liked to putter. He was able to fix and build anything including their home on the land of the family farm. He was an independent thinker and boasted about being a hardheaded French man who did not want to be dependent on anyone.
He gave his time freely to his four children, Barbara West and Husband Gary of Highgate, Donna Maynard and husband Doug of East Fairfield, Ron Quilliam and wife Deb of Fairfax, Gary Quilliam and significant-other Cassandra Sanger of Highgate, seven grandchildren: Jeffrey Clark, John Clark, Trevor Maynard, Chris Maynard, Shana Elwood, Jennifer Brassard and Austin Clem. Five great-grandchildren; Andrew Elwood, Aby Elwood, Noah Maynard, Calvin Maynard and Maddie Brassard, 5 step grandchildren and 11 step great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to Ernest’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Monday February 7, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with Memorial Service to follow at at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to St. Jude at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Franklin County Home Health at 3 Home Health circle St. Albans VT 05478
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.