GEORGIA – Arthur Edward Gramse, Jr., passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 77 after an extended period of poor health.
Art was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1943 to Jean (Quinn) and Dr. Arthur Gramse Sr. They settled in Massachusetts where Art grew up a proud New Englander. He graduated from Williston Academy, earned his undergraduate degree from Washington and Jefferson College and his Master’s from the University of Rhode Island. Art was a dedicated English teacher, sharing his love of literature and language with students during a career that spanned decades.
With his first wife, Judy, he had two children. Art gained two stepchildren with his second wife, Donna, and they lived in Vermont for many years until her passing.
Art had a sharp wit, self-deprecating charm, a devotion to the Bruins and Red Sox, a sweet tooth and an encyclopedic knowledge of fishing. He played hockey, won fishing derbies and was an accomplished archer. He loved the music of John Prine and the work of Henry David Thoreau and J.D. Salinger. Art produced poetry, humorous essays and colorful memoir, abstract paintings and patented fishing lures.
Art is survived by his children and stepchildren, Shannon Gramse and her husband Todd, Joshua Gramse and his wife Camille, Jody Billodeau and his wife Michelle, Tracy Billodeau and her partner Dennis Reynolds, his brother Reed Gramse and his wife Patti and their children and grandchildren, his sister Gaylin Soponis and her husband Chuck and their children and grandchildren, his mother-in-law Barbara DeVarney and his sister-in-law Susan Shappy.
His ashes will be interred with those of his wife, Donna, in Hope Cemetery in Georgia, Vt. A small portion of his remains will also be committed to the sea at a later time.
Art’s children wish to express a deep gratitude to his brother Dr. Reed Gramse for overseeing their father’s health, and a special thanks to the staff of Brownway Residence and the Franklin County Rehab Center for their compassion and professionalism.
In recognition of Art’s love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue.