ST. ALBANS – Arrietta J. Demar, a lifelong area resident, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the McClure-Miller Respite house with her family at her side.
Born on January 6, 1926, in Franklin, she was one of 18 children to the late Henry and Violet (Cleverley) Jones. Arrietta was 94 years old.
On March 27, 1943, in St. Albans, she married William Percy Andrew Demar, who pre-deceased her on January 15, 2000.
Arrietta was a housekeeper for several area families and worked in the kitchen at a local restaurant.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Jeanne King, Debbie LeBlanc (Roger), Russell Demar (Tammy), Ricky Demar (Claire), Mary Poirier (Harvey), Linda Gaboriault (Richard), Violet “Pinky” Lavigne, Juanita Pinon (Dennis) and Wilhelmina Minor (Larry), as well as 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 25 great great-grandchildren and three great great great-grandchildren.
Arrietta is also survived by her siblings, Irene Quintin, Eunice Shanks, Ernest Jones, Ruth Young, Edith Houston, Phyllis Hutchinson and Roy Jones, sisters-in-law, Olive Sloan (Babe – Deceased) and Earlene Demar (Fred – Deceased) and many, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, William, Arrietta was pre-deceased by two children in infancy, Laura Demar and William Demar, Jr.; daughter, Millie Parah; sons-in-law, Freeman Warren, Rayburn Lavigne, Danny Pinon and Leon Unwin and her siblings, Dorothy Hance, Elsie Hance, Henrietta Shappy, Doris Burns, Henry Jones, Jr., Mona Hanlon, Robert Jones, Roberta Scott, James Jones and Alan Jones.
Due to COVID-19, visitation will be private for her family.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans with Pastor Preston Fuller officiating.
Assisting the Demar family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.