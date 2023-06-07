Arnold Ralston Taylor, age 86 passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Karen on January 1, 2023. He was born in Swanton on March 6, 1936 to the late George and Francis (Martin) Taylor. He graduated from Swanton High School and worked with his father and brothers: building houses, the Dairy Bar, and Taylor Marine. He was also a member of the Vermont National Guard. He had a lifelong interest in automobile racing; building and driving cars at Catamount Stadium (winning many races over the years). He was a loyal Ford owner from his stock cars to his last pickup truck.
Arnold was the youngest of five siblings. He is survived by his older brother Earl and sister-in-law Shirley Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers: Donald/Anita Taylor, Kenny (Shirley) Taylor, sister: Norma Lemire and sister-in-law: Betty (Earl) Taylor. He is also survived by his daughters: Karen Burris and Lisa Brook, his sons: David Taylor, and Jeffrey Taylor, all living near Deland Florida, where the family moved in 1971. Additionally, Arnold is survived by 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His son Steven/Brenda Taylor passed away May 11, 2023. May his memory be a blessing.
A graveside service will be held on June 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Riverside Cemetery, Swanton followed by a reception at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Swanton. Friends and Family are invited to attend.
