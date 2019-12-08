LAKE WALES, FLA/ST. ALBANS – Mrs. Armande Meunier, passed away November 30, 2019 in Auburndale, Fla.
She was born in Newport Center on October 30, 1930, daughter of the late Egnas and Rachel (Martell) Limoges. She was employed at Union Carbide Consumer Products Co. for 26 years. Armande was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.
On May 31, 1952, she married Maurice Meunier. Besides her husband of over 67 years, she is survived by their five children and their spouses, Diane Gibson and her husband Gary, Michael Meunier, Susan King and her husband James, Ronald Meunier and Kellie Dutra, and Alan Meunier and his wife Karen, grandchildren, Shawn, Christopher, Samantha, Ross, Abby, Stephanie, Lindsey, Devin, Daniel, Christina, and Casey. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, and seven brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Roland and Real, and her sister Madeline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11a.m. in Holy Angels Church. There will be no visiting hours. Interment will be in the Meunier family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery later in the spring.
Memorials may be made in her memory to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, or the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Avenue, Orlando, FL 33821.
