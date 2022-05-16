Arlene Marie Nelson, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home in Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Plainfield, Vermont, on Mother’s Day, May 13, 1928, to the late Irvin and Sylvia Switzer Martin. She was a retired accountant for H&R Block and previously worked as a substitute teacher and daycare director.
Survivors include two children, Kathleen (Ricky) Richardson and Mark Larry Jettie; grandchildren, Mark Jettie, Sean Jettie, Jacob Jettie, Autumn Jettie, Andre (Whitney) Larocque, Jr., Joshua (Ashley) Larocque, Jennifer (David) Richter, Tiffanie Jordan and Brandon (Lindsay) Clowdus; great grandchildren, Xavier Riley Larocque, Andre Larocque, Kamron, Richter, Kenyon Larocque, Elijah Larocque, Christian Larocque, Destini Larocque, Trinity Richter, Lauren Larocque, Kenway Richter, Alexis Jettie, Drew Jettie, Hayden Turner, Bentley Setters, Kyndal Kirkbride, Kali Kirkbride, Hudson Clowdus, Madison Clowdus, and Brooklyn Clowdus; half sister, Janet Chadwick; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by previous husbands, Norman Jetti and Walter Nelson.
Arlene’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held from 4:00-6:00PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Franklin Avenue Church of the Living God.
