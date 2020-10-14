MIDDLEBURY – Antoinette “Annie” M. St. Amour, 51, passed away Monday afternoon October 5, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She was born September 12, 1969, in St. Albans the daughter of Gerard St. Amour and Debra Morris. Antoinette was raised by her mother Debra and stepfather Kenneth Denton.
Antoinette was a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School class of 1987. She worked as an Administrative Secretary for several years before having to retire due to M.S.
She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, the outdoors and most of all spending time with her family, grandchildren and her fur babies.
She is survived by her husband Peter Kimball, of Middlebury, by her son Casey Hammond (Stephanie) of Monkton, Brandon Hammond (Kelli) of Ferrisburgh, by her stepchildren, Lindsey Kimball, of Middlebury, Tyler Kimball, of Middlebury and Kelsey Kimball, of Rutland; by her stepfather, Kenneth Denton, of Charlotte, her mother-in-law Peggy Kimball, of Middlebury, her siblings, Joseph St. Amour, Vicki Morgan, Travis Denton, Eric St. Amour, Jerry St. Amour and Kimberly Farnham, and by her grandchildren, Kiera, Elliana, Madeline and a grandson on the way. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother and her father.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society Vermont Chapter at 75 Talcott Road Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
