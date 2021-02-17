ENOSBURG FALLS — Antoinette “Toni” Kennison, age 92, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Sheldon on June 19, 1928 to the late Oscar and Hilda (Arel) Lazure.
Toni married Hazen Kennison on November 4, 1946 at the age of 18 and the two raised five children together until his passing on December 23, 1962. She worked at Carney’s and Ideal restaurants. After going back to school and receiving her diploma in 1965, she moved to Massachusetts and began working for Brook’s Pharmacy, later known as Rite Aid, and Connor’s Hallmark store for 17 years. While living in Massachusetts, she enjoyed bowling and belonged to a bowling league for several years. In 1987, she moved back to Enosburg and continued working for Rite Aid in St. Albans, later transferring to Enosburg where she retired at the age of 82.
Toni was an active member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Firefighters Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #42 where she served as the President from 1957-1958. She enjoyed socializing, playing cards in the local 45 Card Club, completing puzzles and crosswords, but above all she loved getting together and spending time with her family. Her family and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Toni was a fiercely independent woman with a kind, soft heart who was quick to put everyone else’s needs well ahead of her own.
She is survived by her six children, Pat Kalesnik, Kathy Erno and husband Ernie, Kristine Hinckley and husband Bruce, Sonia Crepeau and husband Peter, James Kennison and wife Ann, and Carey Morgan; 16 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren; 21 step grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Toni was predeceased by her husband Hazen Kennison; a great great granddaughter; a step great grandson; two sisters, Cecilia Lussier, and Romona Stone; and a son-in-law, Lewis Kalesnik.
Toni’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses, staff, and residents, at The Notch, Franklin County Home Health, Riverbend, and Franklin County Rehab Center for the wonderful care Toni received.
A Life Celebration will be held this spring at the convenience of the family to include a Mass of Christian Burial and interment to follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Toni’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society- Vermont, P.O. Box 1070, Williston, VT 05495, Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Cir # 1, St Albans City, VT 05478, and/or The Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Rd, St Albans City, VT 05478.
