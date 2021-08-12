COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ENOSBURGH, VT – Anthony “Andy” Wayne Robtoy passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2021 in Colorado Springs while recovering from surgery.
Andy was born on January 27, 1955 to Wayne and Joan (Raine) Robtoy. A 1973 graduate of Enosburg Falls High School, Andy spent many years working on farms and in the landscaping industry, but he always loved creating things. Over the years he dabbled in knifemaking and photography, but found his true calling in custom furniture making. An artist at heart, he loved creating beautiful pieces of furniture and decor that he made for people all over the country.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne (Thornton) Robtoy, of Colorado Springs; her children: Brad and Julie Welch of Salt Lake City, and Bailey Welch of Denver; his parents, Wayne and Joan (Raine) Robtoy, of Enosburg; his sister Dixie and husband Steven Martin of Waterbury; his sister Maxine Robtoy of Enosburg; his brother-in-law Charlie Fecteau and wife Charlene; his sister Shelly and husband Jerry Charbonneau of Fairfax; his brother Philip and wife Lisa (Groleau) of Enosburg; sister Trudy and husband Tom Bryce of Enosburg; and mother of his children, Mary Larivee.
Andy is also survived by his children and their families: Jason and Lara (Cushing) Robtoy of Enosburg, and Adam and Mary (Cummings) Robtoy of Barre. And, of course, Andy loved his beautiful grandchildren: Nathaniel, Lillian, Annalise, Colleen, Kellen, and Elliot. Andy also leaves behind an extended family of many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Andy was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Beulah Raine; his paternal grandparents, Adelphis Sr. and Ruth Robtoy; his sister, Wanda Fecteau; and his brother-in-law, Keith Sylvester.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be held at a later date.
If desired, contributions in Andy’s memory may be made to The Colby Pattee Foundation, 659 Courser Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 (colbypatteefoundationinc.net)
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
