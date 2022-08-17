Swanton, Vermont - Anne Winifred (Carr) Duffy, 90, passed away on August 14, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Anne was born in Arlington Massachusetts on February 3, 1932. She was raised in the Boston area with her sister Jean and her brother William, by Alice and Irving Carr. As a young woman she enjoyed city life, especially Harvard Square. Anne attended The Cambridge Matignon School, Cambridge Massachusetts, and in recent years had attended her seventieth-class reunion. She received her RN at the Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing and worked at the Mary Fletcher Hospital until she married and began her family.
Anne married Jerome T. Duffy on October 15, 1955, at Saint Anthony’s Parish, Allston Massachusetts. They moved to Swanton Vermont and after a few years they built a home on Lynda Avenue where they raised a family and had many invaluable neighbors.
Anne was an emergency room nurse for years at the former Kerbs hospital in St. Albans. She enjoyed nursing, and was an integral part of the formation of the local rescue squad. In her spare time, she loved painting, quilting, and logic and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Church of the Nativity and had fun volunteering at the church in the parish office and in the kitchen at bingo.
Anne is survived by her six children / spouses, thirteen grandchildren, and five great grandchildren: Beth Vallier (Pat, Ben), Bobbi Ketcham and her husband Dave (Ali, Greg and his wife Stephanie, Will and his wife Olivia), Brigid Jeffrey and her husband Max (Chris, Lizzy and her husband Crispin, Anne), Becky Manahan and her husband Jim (Maigh Wright and her husband Justin, Tim), Tom Duffy (Liam, Michaella), Brenda Luedders and her husband Eric (Owen). Great grandchildren: Addie and Emme Wright, Crispin Jeffrey-Franco, Dean and Tanner Ketcham. Close family friends Catherine Duffy (Joe Trask, Jim Trask and his wife Holly).
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her husband Jerome, sister Jean Rascati, brother William Carr, and son-in-law Michael P. Vallier.
Anne’s family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Medical Center for the dedicated care and kindness they provided during her final days.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am, from the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will follow at the family lot in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Josh Pallotta Fund, P.O. Box 542, Colchester, VT 05446.
Honored to be serving the Duffy family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
