SWANTON – Anne M. Ives, age 61, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Burlington on October 2, 1959 to the late Ralph & Lorraince (Weston) Germain.
Anne grew up in Chittenden County and you could usually find her on the ball fields. She loved playing sports, especially softball. She graduated from CVU and received her Bachelor’s degree from Johnson State College later in life. Anne married Danny Ives on July 19, 1986 and they had two children, Matthew and Melissa. Anne worked at Northwestern Medical Center and Northwestern Counseling and Support Services for several years. Anne and Danny had a seasonal camper at Lakewood Campground in Swanton where she enjoyed spending time with friends and family – especially on July 4th! Anne’s favorite hobbies included playing sports, playing her guitar, listening to music, playing Bingo and drawing. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Ives of Swanton; their daughter, Melissa Ives and her children Matthew Ramsdell and Colton Orucevic-Ives all of Swanton; her faithful companion, Cookie; her siblings, Mike Germain of Colchester, Steve Germain and his wife Pauline of Fletcher, Janice Audette and her partner Perley Weed of Williston, JoAnne Pinsonneault and her partner Francis Parrot of Fairfax, Donna Walton of Mississippi, and Rene Germain and his wife Bambi of Massachusetts; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her son, Matthew Ives in 2002; her brother, David Germain; and her beloved dog, Poco.
Anne’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to her niece Becky Pinsonneault for the special loving care that she provided during Anne’s final days.
Friends and family are invited to Anne’s life celebration to include a graveside memorial service on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate.
For those who wish, contributions in Anne’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.