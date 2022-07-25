Saint Albans – Anne L. Fisher, a lifelong area resident, passed away Saturday July 16th, 2022, at Queen City Nursing and Rehab, with loving family at her side.
Born in St. Albans on November 21st, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harold Beals and Elizabeth (Griffin) Fisher. Anne was 93 years old.
Anne graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1946 and from Trinity College in Burlington in 1950. She began her working career at the Central Vermont Railroad and then spent many years with U.S. Customs, both in St. Albans.
Anne was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary’s Church and was very active in church affairs, helping to organize St. Mary’s 150th Anniversary celebration, and participating in bereavement luncheons. She was also a longtime volunteer at the St. Albans Free Library and drove for Meals on Wheels. She and her longtime friend Eleanor O’Brien were great football and hockey fans of BFA and seldom missed a game. She was also a baseball fan, a great reader, an avid bridge player, a lover of music (especially the Three Tenors) and a true lover and rescuer of animals over the years, especially her favorite cats.
Anne’s survivors include her nieces and nephews Robin Hays, Karen Weiler, Mary Ann Fisher (Cary), Matthew Fisher (Lori), Elizabeth Christie (Tim), Christopher Fisher (Elaine), Michael Brady, and Peter Fisher (Kelly); and many great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Dr. John G. Fisher and Robert A. Fisher; her sister, Sally Fisher Brady; cousin Fisher (Babe) Post and his wife Beverly; sisters-in-law Pauline Fisher and Carol Fisher; brother-in-law, James Brady; nephews-in-law Jack Hays and Peter Weiler; and her very close friends, Eleanor O’Brien, Eleanor Luneau, Dorothy Dowling, Charlotte Pudvah, and Claire Handy.
Anne’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the good and kind people at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex, the third-floor nursing staff at Queen City Nursing and Rehab, and Bayada Hospice for their compassionate care of Anne at the end of her life.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 17th at 11:00 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, with prayers of committal and interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Fisher family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
